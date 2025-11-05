Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / First phase of Bihar Assembly elections tomorrow

First phase of Bihar Assembly elections tomorrow

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The high-stakes battle for Bihar has entered a crucial stage as the state gears up for the first phase of Assembly elections tomorrow (6 November), covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts. Over 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including several ministers, prominent leaders, and new entrants from various fields.

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., though voting will conclude an hour earlier at 5 p.m. in select constituencies such as Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and 56 booths in Suryagarha due to security considerations.

The campaigning for the first phase ended on Tuesday, with star campaigners and senior leaders from both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan making a final push to woo voters through rallies, roadshows, and doorstep outreach across key battleground districts.

 

Within the NDA, JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, followed by BJP with 48, LJP (Ram Vilas) with 14, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha with 2. The Mahagathbandhan alliance has RJD contesting 73 seats, Congress 24, and CPI(ML) 14. The newly formed Jan Suraj Party is also testing its electoral strength, fielding 119 candidates. Interestingly, in five constituencies Rajapakar, Bachwara, Beldaur, Gaura Boram, and Bihar Sharif Mahagathbandhan partners are facing off against each other.

The first phase will see the electoral fate of 16 ministers from the Nitish Kumar-led government being decided, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary (Tarapur) and Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai). Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Mahagathbandhans Chief Ministerial face, is contesting from Raghopur for the third time, while his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Mahua on a Jan Shakti Janta Dal ticket.

Among other key figures are Health Minister Mangal Pandey contesting from Siwan, seven-time MLA Shravan Kumar of JD(U) seeking an eighth term from Nalanda, and Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary contesting from Sarai Ranjan in Samastipur district.

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Housing prices appreciate 7-19% in Jul-Sep across top 8 cities: PropTiger

Vijay

Vijay's party authorises actor to decide on alliance for 2026 polls

pigeon

Is your balcony a lung risk? Pigeon exposure can cause irreversible damage

Home Loan Eligibility

Understanding Home Loan Eligibility - A Smart Approach to Confident Borrowing

FIDE World Cup 2025 round 2 game 2 matches

FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent Game 2 schedule, live streaming

Adding star appeal, folk singer Maithili Thakur is contesting from Alinagar, while Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav (Shatrughan Yadav) is in the fray from Chapra.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the second phase of polling scheduled on November 11, which will cover 122 constituencies across 20 districts. Counting of votes for all phases will take place on 14 November 2025. In total, 90,712 polling booths will be set up to facilitate voting for over 7.43 crore electors across Bihar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port standalone net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Seamless Q2 PAT falls 43% YoY to Rs 125 cr; revenue declines 11% amid weak demand

Maharashtra Seamless Q2 PAT falls 43% YoY to Rs 125 cr; revenue declines 11% amid weak demand

Lenskart Solutions IPO concludes with strong 28.26x subscription

Lenskart Solutions IPO concludes with strong 28.26x subscription

Nasdaq Sinks 1% as Tech and Gold Stocks Slide

Nasdaq Sinks 1% as Tech and Gold Stocks Slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon