Monday, October 27, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corp Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Tata Investment Corp Q2 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 148 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation reported a 19.78% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 148.16 crore on 8.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 153.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 7.07% YoY to Rs 167.43 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Total expenses jumped 20.89% to Rs 11.40 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 9.43 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 4.34 crore (up 2.36% YoY), corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenses was at Rs 3.06 crore (up 36.61% YoY) during the period under review.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.58% to Rs 294.46 crore on 5.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 299.44 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

 

Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities.

The scrip rose 0.19% to Rs 839 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ola Electric scales up Hyperservice platform redefining its service ecosystem

Ola Electric scales up Hyperservice platform redefining its service ecosystem

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon