Ola Electric scales up Hyperservice platform redefining its service ecosystem

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Ola Electric today announced the scale up of Hyperservice into an open platform that redefines EV servicing in India. For the first time, Ola's genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules will be made available not only to its customers but also to independent garages, mechanics, and fleet operators across the country.

Starting today, Ola Electric's genuine spare parts can be purchased directly through the Ola Electric Customer App and website, allowing every customer and garage to access high-quality, certified components, without any middlemen. This marks the beginning of a new era of service freedom for over a million Ola customers, empowering them to choose where and how they want to service their vehicles.

 

In Phase 1 of Hyperservice, key spare parts are being made available on the Ola Electric Customer App as well as the company's website. In the subsequent phases during the quarter, the company will further extend access to diagnostic tools and technician certification programs, thereby making the entire ecosystem truly open and accessible.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

