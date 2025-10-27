Ola Electric scales up Hyperservice platform redefining its service ecosystem

Starting today, Ola Electric's genuine spare parts can be purchased directly through the Ola Electric Customer App and website, allowing every customer and garage to access high-quality, certified components, without any middlemen. This marks the beginning of a new era of service freedom for over a million Ola customers, empowering them to choose where and how they want to service their vehicles.
In Phase 1 of Hyperservice, key spare parts are being made available on the Ola Electric Customer App as well as the company's website. In the subsequent phases during the quarter, the company will further extend access to diagnostic tools and technician certification programs, thereby making the entire ecosystem truly open and accessible.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content