Mahindra Rural Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 49.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 276.28 croreNet profit of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance rose 49.79% to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 276.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 299.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales276.28299.07 -8 OPM %51.3548.38 -PBDT21.6217.63 23 PBT14.639.50 54 NP10.957.31 50
