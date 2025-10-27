Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.66% to Rs 16.78 croreNet profit of Rasi Electrodes declined 5.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.66% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.7820.63 -19 OPM %4.535.96 -PBDT1.251.50 -17 PBT1.051.30 -19 NP0.760.80 -5
