Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 162.09 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 54.09% to Rs 72.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 530.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 394.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Midland Microfin rose 40.33% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 162.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.