Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors fixes record date for composite scheme of arrangement

Tata Motors fixes record date for composite scheme of arrangement

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Record date is 14 October 2025

Tata Motors has fixed 14 October 2025 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of the Company who shall be issued and allotted 1 (One) share of TML Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV) (face value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up), for every 1 (One) share of the Company (face value of INR 2/- each fully paid up) of the same class of shares outstanding and as held by such shareholder in the Company on the Record Date pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Tata Motors, TML Commercial Vehicles (Resulting Company), and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (Amalgamating Company) and their respective shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors Q2 FY26 sales

Tata Motors Q2 FY26 sales

Tata Motors sells 2.39 lakh units in Q2 FY26

Tata Motors sells 2.39 lakh units in Q2 FY26

Royal Enfield records highest ever monthly sales in Sep'25

Royal Enfield records highest ever monthly sales in Sep'25

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Coal India records lower production and offtake for Sep'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon