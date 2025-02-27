Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Industrials shares fall

Industrials shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 298.43 points or 2.45% at 11895.87 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, KEI Industries Ltd (down 20.02%), Swelect Energy Systems Ltd (down 17.58%),R R Kabel Ltd (down 16.99%),Polycab India Ltd (down 16.96%),Inox Wind Ltd (down 7.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cosmo First Ltd (down 7.95%), Universal Cables Ltd (down 7.88%), Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd (down 7.65%), Dynamic Cables Ltd (down 7.2%), and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd (down 6.66%).

On the other hand, Inox India Ltd (up 10.49%), Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (up 7.14%), and Harsha Engineers International Ltd (up 2.34%) moved up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 996.77 or 2.21% at 44055.44.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 147.69 points or 1.07% at 13667.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 8.75 points or 0.04% at 22538.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 39.45 points or 0.05% at 74641.57.

On BSE,870 shares were trading in green, 3013 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NLC India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Thermax Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt decline

Power shares slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

