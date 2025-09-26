Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors rebounds after JLR clarifies on cyber incident

Tata Motors rebounds after JLR clarifies on cyber incident

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Tata Motors rose 1.59% to Rs 674.80 on Friday, recovering after a steep two-day selloff triggered by reports of a cyberattack at its UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The stock had fallen 5.31% in the past two sessions amid concerns over the scale of disruption and reports suggesting JLR could face uninsured damages of up to 2 billion. Over a longer horizon, Tata Motors shares are up 3.15% in three months but down 12.52% in six months and 31.37% over the past year.

On September 25, JLR clarified that it had begun a controlled, phased restart of operations. Key sections of its digital estate were brought back online, including IT systems for invoicing, wholesale vehicle registration, and its Global Parts Logistics Centre that supplies retailers worldwide. The company said this would allow faster clearance of supplier payments and help restore operational normalcy.

 

JLR added that it was working with cybersecurity experts, the UK Governments National Cyber Security Centre and law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe and secure recovery.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

Tata Motors reported a 62.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,924 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 10,514 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.5% YoY to Rs 1,03,792 crore in Q1 FY26, with performance impacted by volume decline in all businesses and a drop in profitability primarily at JLR.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

