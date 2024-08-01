Tata Motors records 11% decline in July sales volumes

Total sales include domestic sales of 70,161 units (lower by 11% YoY) and exports of 1,835 units (higher by 3% YoY).

Domestic sales include commercial vehicle sales of 25,436 units (lower by 19% YoY) and passenger vehicle sales of 44,725 units (lower by 6%).

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 71,996 units in month of July 2024 compared to 80,633 units in July 2023, recording a decline of 11%.