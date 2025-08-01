Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors sells 69,131 units in July'25

Tata Motors sells 69,131 units in July'25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 69,131 units in month of July 2025 compared to 71,996 units in July 2024, recording a decline of 4%.

Total sales comprised of domestic sales of 65,953 units (lower by 6% YoY) and exports of 3,178 units (higher by 73% YoY).

The company recorded passenger vehicle sales of 40,175 units (lower by 11% YoY) and commercial vehicle sales of 28,956 units (higher by 7% YoY).

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

