Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI proposes major revisions to domestic IPO framework

SEBI proposes major revisions to domestic IPO framework

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

In a consultation paper released on Thursday, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has proposed changes to the structure of large initial public offerings (IPOs), including increasing the allocation limit for institutional buyers and reducing the share of retail investors.

The market regulator has sought comments on changes proposed on anchor investor norms, institutional lock-in periods, and transferring parts of retail quota to other segments.

In order to encourage longer holding periods, curb speculative exits and align with global best practices, SEBI has proposed to extend the lock-in periods for anchor investors beyond existing 30-day (50%) and 90-day (50%) requirements.

 

The regulator has also sought public feedback on whether the retail investor quota should be adjusted, citing increased retail participation and concerns that large issues may not see full subscription from small investors.

"FPIs are active participants in IPOs. However, the current cap on the discretionary (anchor) portion poses challenges in attracting large FPIs and global investment funds, who typically have diverse investment horizons and prefer large, assured allocations, SEBI said.

Over 1,000 RINL staff opt for VRS amid disinvestment: MoS Varma

Over the past five years, main board IPOs have averaged above Rs 3,000 crore, making the current anchor allocation limits less effective.

To address this, SEBI has proposed increasing the number of anchor investors allowed for large issues, permitting 515 investors for allocations up to Rs 250 crore and adding 15 more investors, instead of 10 investors, for every additional Rs 250 crore, with a minimum allotment of Rs 5 crore each.

Further, SEBI wants to increase the minimum application size from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh or more for small and medium (SME) IPOs, which could impact the definition and treatment of retail investors in these issues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

IMD says rainfall in Aug-Sept this year expected to be more than 106% of the long period average

GST collection rises 7.5% in Jul-25

Shree Ganesh Remedies consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sah Polymers consolidated net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit declines 78.46% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

