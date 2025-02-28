Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q3: RBI

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q3: RBI

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

All-India House Price Index (HPI) increased 3.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2024-25 as compared to 4.3 per cent growth in the preceding three months and 3.8 per cent growth in the year-ago period, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI released its quarterly house price index for the December quarter of 2024-25 on Thursday, based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in 10 major cities. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

