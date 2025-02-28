Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemplast Sanmar to acquire 18.46% stake in JSW Green Energy Nine for Rs 21.38 crore

Chemplast Sanmar to acquire 18.46% stake in JSW Green Energy Nine for Rs 21.38 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Chemplast Sanmar announced that it, along with its subsidiary, Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls, will acquire equity shares in JSW Green Energy Nine, a special purpose vehicle established by JSW Neo Energy for renewable power generation in Tamil Nadu.

The total investment of Rs 30.43 crore will be made in cash, with Chemplast Sanmar acquiring an 18.46% stake for Rs 21.38 crore and Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls (CCVL) acquiring a 7.81% stake for Rs 9.05 crore.

The special purpose vehicle (SPV) will focus on developing 64.9 MW AC (92.80 MW peak) of solar power capacity and 20 MW of wind power.

The acquisition follows the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with JSW Green Energy Nine, enabling Chemplast Sanmar and CCVL to source renewable energy under the group captive power scheme. This agreement aims to secure long-term access to green energy, reduce carbon emissions, and significantly lower energy costs.

 

The investment aligns with Chemplast Sanmars sustainability objectives, securing a reliable source of renewable energy for its operations. The SPV will function as a captive power generator, supplying electricity exclusively to the company and its subsidiaries.

Also Read

TCS

Nifty IT index slips 4%; TCS hits 52-week low, TechM, Persistent down 6%

Stock Market LIVE today Feb 28 Trump tariff news nikkei sensex nifty Samir arora IPO Q4 GDP manthan

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drags 950 pts; Nifty at 22,250; SMIDs down 2%; Auto, IT down 2-4%

BS Manthan Day 2

Manthan LIVE: Need to work on localisation of supply chain, says Adani Green Energy's Amit Singh

Shubman Gill

Gill dispels doubts with training session ahead of New Zealand clash

PremiumTuhin Kanta Pandey

11 challenges ahead for Sebi's 11th Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Chemplast Sanmar is into the production and sale of speciality chemicals.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.82 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to a net loss of Rs 89.38 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 19.1% to Rs 1,057.55 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 888.10 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Shares of Chemplast Sanmar declined 1.30% to Rs 398.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oriana Power inks pact with govt of Assam

Oriana Power inks pact with govt of Assam

Nasdaq Drops 2.8% as Nvidia Faces Competition, Tariff Concerns Add Pressure

Nasdaq Drops 2.8% as Nvidia Faces Competition, Tariff Concerns Add Pressure

Volumes soar at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

BSE SME Swasth Foodtech India slides on listing day

BSE SME Swasth Foodtech India slides on listing day

KSB spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 33% to Rs 73 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 4 per share

KSB spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 33% to Rs 73 cr; declares final dividend of Rs 4 per share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon