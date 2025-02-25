Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power Company receives affirmation in corporate family rating

Tata Power Company receives affirmation in corporate family rating

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

From Moody's

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has affirmed Tata Power Company (TPC)'s corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba1 and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

"The positive outlook is underpinned by TPC's strong financial performance and our expectation that the company is likely to maintain its stronger credit metrics with improved operating efficiencies in its regulated businesses and growing renewable generation portfolio," says Zi Zhu, a Moody's Ratings Analyst.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

