Adani Green Energy receives LoA from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Adani Saur Urja (LA), a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for procurement of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Projects. The capacity is secured through the e-Reverse Auction conducted by UPPCL. The Annual Fixed Cost payable under the LOA is Rs. 76,53,226 per Mw per Annum (taxes extra) for the entire period of 40 years from COD. LOA was received by the Company at 6.57 PM on 24 February 2025.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

