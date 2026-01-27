IFB Industries shares plunge over 17% post Q3 results; Profit dips 23% YoY

IFB Industries share price today

IFB Industries' share price plunged over 17 per cent in Tuesday's session to the lowest level since March, 2025 as the net profit declined in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip fell as much as 17.69 per cent to the low of ₹112.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). IFB Industries saw a trade of 0.68 million shares on the NSE so far. As of 2:50 PM, IFB Industries' share price was trading 16.78 per cent down at ₹1,127.60, as against a 0.24 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The market capitalisation of the company was at ₹4,573.6 crore. Why did IFB Industries share price fall today? IFB Industries' share price slumped as the company reported that its consolidated net profit declined 22.6 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹24.5 crore in Q3FY2 from ₹34.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. slumped as the company reported that its consolidated net profit declined 22.6 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹24.5 crore in Q3FY2 from ₹34.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. IFB Industries incurred an exceptional loss of ₹13.38 crore during the third quarter and the nine months ended in December, 2025 due to the changes in the new labour code, the company said. Meanwhile, the total revenue from the operation advanced 12 per cent on year to ₹1,375.13 crore in the third quarter from ₹1,227.95 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Check details of IFB Industries Q3 results

Directors Change

The board of IFB Industries approved the appointment of Sreedevi Pillai as an independent director for a second term, with effect from January 28. The board of directors also confirmed the appointment of Saurav Adhikari and Subir Chakraborty as additional directors in the category of non-executive independent directors of the company, according to an exchange filing. IFB Industries’ board also approved Ashok Bhandari’s appointment as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company with effect from January 30, after completion of his second term as an independent director, the company said in the exchange filing. The company appointed Mani and Co Cost Accountants as the cost auditors after Shome and Banerjee Cost Accountants resigned from the post. The resignation will come into effect from March 31. The appointments are subject to shareholders’ approval, according to the exchange filing.

Technical view: overall trend remains weak

IFB Industries has suffered a decisive structural breakdown after losing its major support near ₹1,273. The move was accompanied by an extreme volume spike and a large bearish marubozu candle, with the price collapsing more than 17 per cent in a single session. This combination signals aggressive long liquidation and a clear trend breakdown rather than routine volatility, said Anshul Jain, head, research, Lakshmishree.

IFB Industries is trading below its 200-day daily exponential moving average (DEMA). The Momentum indicators, such as the relative strentgh index (RSI) and Stochastics are indicating the possibility of a short-term bounce, which may extend towards the ₹1,250 level, a key resistance zone, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers

However, the overall trend remains weak. Hence, investors should maintain a wait-and-watch approach and utilise any pullback towards resistance to exit existing positions, Patel said.