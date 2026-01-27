Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consumer Products board deliberates on stake sale in TRIL Constructions

Tata Consumer Products board deliberates on stake sale in TRIL Constructions

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

At meeting held on 27 January 2026

The board of Tata Consumer Products at its meeting held today, 27 January 2026, discussed about exploring potential opportunities for the sale of the property held by TRIL Constructions (TRILC), a subsidiary of the Company, including sale of the Company's shareholding in TRILC.

Tilaknagar Industries announces change in senior management

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Asian Paints slides as Q3 PAT decline 5% YoY to Rs 1,060 cr

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

