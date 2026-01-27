Tata Consumer Products board deliberates on stake sale in TRIL Constructions
At meeting held on 27 January 2026The board of Tata Consumer Products at its meeting held today, 27 January 2026, discussed about exploring potential opportunities for the sale of the property held by TRIL Constructions (TRILC), a subsidiary of the Company, including sale of the Company's shareholding in TRILC.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 3:05 PM IST