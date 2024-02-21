Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Metal stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 406.01 points or 1.49% at 27583.04 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.87%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.73%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.66%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.12%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.46%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.11%).
On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.73%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.31%), and NMDC Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.33 or 0.2% at 73203.73.
The Nifty 50 index was up 35.85 points or 0.16% at 22232.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 222.66 points or 0.48% at 46150.22.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.52 points or 0.25% at 13650.45.
On BSE,2018 shares were trading in green, 1119 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

