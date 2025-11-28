Friday, November 28, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gail India, Adani Enterprises and Mahindra & Mahindra were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,396, a premium of 193.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,202.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 12.60 points or 0.05% to 25,202.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.42% to 11.62.

Gail India, Adani Enterprises and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets edge up slightly

Japanese markets edge up slightly

China's Shanghai Composite index edges up by 0.34%

China's Shanghai Composite index edges up by 0.34%

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon