Nifty December futures trade at premium

Gail India, Adani Enterprises and Mahindra & Mahindra were top traded contracts.
The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,396, a premium of 193.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,202.95 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 12.60 points or 0.05% to 25,202.95.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.42% to 11.62.
Gail India, Adani Enterprises and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.
