Tata Technologies Q3 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 169 cr

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

The IT firm reported 7.13% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 168.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 157.41 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.16% to Rs 1,317.38 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,296.45 crore in Q2 FY25.

On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit marginally declined 0.92% while revenue grew by 2.13%.

Operating EBITDA shed 0.06% to Rs 234 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 236.60 crore in Q2 FY25. Operating EBITDA margin reduced to 17.8% in Q3 FY25 as against 18.2% in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from services segment was up 0.8% QoQ and 1.2% YoY to Rs 1,012.7 crore. During the quarter, LTM stood at 12.9% as against 13.1% in Q2 FY25.

 

In dollar terms, total operating revenue stood at $ 155.7 million, up 0.7% QoQ. Services segment revenues came in at $119.9 million. In constant currency services, revenue down 1.1% QoQ.

Warren Harris, CEO and MD, said: I am encouraged by the resilience our business has demonstrated in uncertain economic conditions with revenue growth across both our business segments. We secured four large deals this quarter, and our pipeline remains healthy.

We are seeing opportunities across Digital Engineering, Smart Manufacturing, Gen AI, and Embedded Software Solutions, fostering measured optimism for Q4 and FY26. We are also investing in advanced tools and capabilities to position ourselves for accelerated growth as policy clarity improves and investments in new product development rebounds.

Savitha Balachandran, CFO, said: I am pleased with our Q3 performance, marked by 1.7% top-line growth and a 7% sequential increase in PAT. This performance underscores the strength and adaptability of our diversified service offerings, which enabled us to navigate the complexities of the quarter effectively.

Our disciplined execution drove strong cash conversion in the first nine months, with free cash flow exceeding 100% of net income. This further strengthened our balance sheet, with a net cash position of $154 million at the end of December. We remain dedicated to delivering sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

Shares of Tata Technologies declined 1.44% to currently trade at Rs 805 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

