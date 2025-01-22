Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scale above 23,100; realty shares tumble

Nifty scale above 23,100; realty shares tumble

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,100 level. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 363.90 points or 0.48% to 76,202.26. The Nifty 50 index added 79.70 points or 0.35% to 23,104.35.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 1.21% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.29%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,042 shares rose and 2,477 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

 

Result Today:

HDFC Bank (up 0.23%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.02%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 0.61%), Coforge (up 0.99%), Elecon Engineering (down 2.02%), Go Digit General Insurance (down 2.95%), Gravita India (down 1.71%), Heritage Foods (down 0.31%), HUDCO (down 3.23%), Laxmi Organic Industries (down 0.39%), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (down 0.68%), Persistent Systems (down 5.40%), Pidilite Industries (down 0.21%), Polycab India (down 1.68%), Tata Communications (down 1.42%), Ujaas Energy (down 4.99%) and Zensar Technologies (down 0.55%) will declare their quarterly earnings on 22 January 2025.

Also Read

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts at 76,150; SmallCap index slips around 2%, Realty 3.5%

Ro Khanna

Indian-American lawmakers oppose executive order on birthright citizenship

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

Aditya Birla Real Estate falls 8% after posting loss in Q3; know more

Flood, Philippine Flood

17 dead, 9 missing after flash flood in Indonesia, search ops continue

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Foreign investors sell $5 billion of Indian stocks as profit view dims

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.66% to 882.25. The index tumbled 7.17% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (down 5.55%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.71%), Macrotech Developers (down 3.79%), Godrej Properties (down 3.26%), Raymond (down 2.97%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.02%), DLF (down 1.79%), Sobha (down 1.75%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.49%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.17%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IndiaMART InterMESH slumped 7.12%. The company has reported 48% rise in net profit to Rs 121 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 354 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

RaiTel Corporation of India declined 2.90%. The company said that it has received order from Dy.Cste Construction Ajmer Division, North Western Railway for signaling work.

Dalmia Bharat rose 0.53%. The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 75.2% to Rs 66 crore as compared with Rs 266 crore Revenue fell 11.7% YoY to Rs 3,181 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Technologies Q3 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 169 cr

Tata Technologies Q3 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 169 cr

Kinetic Engineering set to receive capital infusion from promoters

Kinetic Engineering set to receive capital infusion from promoters

Cyient DLM skid after Q3 PAT slips 40% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Cyient DLM skid after Q3 PAT slips 40% YoY to Rs 11 cr

JK Tyre secures $100-million sustainability-linked loan from IFC

JK Tyre secures $100-million sustainability-linked loan from IFC

FMCG shares rise

FMCG shares rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon