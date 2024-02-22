Sensex (    %)
                        
Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd soars 1.08%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 779.8, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.3% in last one year as compared to a 25.42% gain in NIFTY and a 42.75% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 779.8, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 21963.4. The Sensex is at 72328.63, down 0.41%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 12.26% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7976.45, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.74 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 781.5, up 1.29% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 34.3% in last one year as compared to a 25.42% gain in NIFTY and a 42.75% gain in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 16.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

