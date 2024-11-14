TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 59.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.22% to Rs 1.53 croreNet profit of TCFC Finance declined 59.36% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 62.22% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.534.05 -62 OPM %79.0892.10 -PBDT1.513.74 -60 PBT1.513.74 -60 NP1.152.83 -59
