Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 59.36% in the September 2024 quarter

TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 59.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 62.22% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of TCFC Finance declined 59.36% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 62.22% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.534.05 -62 OPM %79.0892.10 -PBDT1.513.74 -60 PBT1.513.74 -60 NP1.152.83 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia markets mixed

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Flying ants stopped play during India vs South Africa 3rd T20

Flying ants to burnt toast: 5 bizarre reasons that stopped a cricket match

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon