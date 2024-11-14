GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.21% to Rs 23.56 croreNet profit of GTV Engineering rose 22.34% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.21% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.5644.63 -47 OPM %8.232.69 -PBDT1.811.18 53 PBT1.600.94 70 NP1.150.94 22
