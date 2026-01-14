Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pan India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Pan India Corporation reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 45.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Pace Digitek receives order of Rs 375.72 cr from Bondada Engineering

Waaree Renewable Technologies secures solar power project of Rs 102.75 cr

NSE SME Victory Electric Vehicles International loses charge on debut

Punjab & Sind Bank rises for third straight session

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

