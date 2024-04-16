GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 807.98 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 6.09% to Rs 107.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 3212.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2663.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of GTPL Hathway reported to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 807.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 692.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.807.98692.423212.502663.9213.9414.5914.8617.50112.17107.49488.04507.2021.787.83150.84188.2913.18-11.75107.00113.94