TCS inaugurates new delivery center in Toulouse, France

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services has inaugurated a new delivery center in Toulouse, France. In the new state-of-the-art facility, TCS will harness next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics to help customers in aerospace and related industries such as manufacturing and defence.

The delivery centre will facilitate AI-driven transformation and foster innovation to improve aircraft design, manufacturing, and maintenance processes for European clients. This includes enhancing fuel efficiency, developing advanced materials for lighter aircraft structures, and implementing predictive maintenance to minimize downtime, improve safety, and redefine the passenger experience of the future. This delivery centre is strategically located in Blagnac near Toulouse Airport to be closer to customers in the aerospace industry. This is TCS' fourth delivery center in France after Lille, Poitiers, and Paris-Suresnes.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

