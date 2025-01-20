Karur Vysya Bank gains after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY

Karur Vysya Bank advanced 3.16% to Rs 224.95 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 20.5% to Rs 496.03 crore on 18.27% increase in total income to Rs 2,953.44 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.Profit before tax in the December 2024 quarter stood at Rs 667.83 crore, up 26.92% from Rs 526.19 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Operating profit was at Rs 815.27 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 20.62% from Rs 675.90 crore posted in Q3 of FY25.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies fell 1.52% YoY to Rs 147.44 crore during the quarter under review.
Net interest income increased 8% to Rs 1,079 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,001 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) grew to 4.03% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 4.32% reported in the same quarter a year ago.
On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 690.92 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 1,151.86 crore as on 31 December 2023.
The GNPA ratio declined to 0.83% as of 31 December 2024 as against 1.58% as of 31 December 2023. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.20% as of 31 December 2024, compared to 0.42% as of 31 December 2023.
Provision coverage ratio was at 96.87% as on 31 December 2024, up 206 basis points YoY.
CASA deposits stood at Rs 28,167 crore as of 31 December 2024, up 4%YoY. The CASA ratio reduced to 28.41% as of 31 December 2024, as compared to 31.53% as of 31 December 2023.
Return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) for Q3 FY25 were at 1.74% and 17.42%, respectively.
During the quarter, revenue from retail banking segment came in at Rs 1,937.92 crore (up 18.36% YoY), corporate or wholesale banking segment was at Rs 524.37 crore (up 15.84% YoY), treasury segment was at Rs 451.57 crore (up 17.97% YoY), while revenue from other banking operations segment was at Rs 39.58 crore (up 62.21% YoY).
Karur Vysya Bank provides services such as personal, corporate, and agricultural banking and services to NRIs and SMBs.
