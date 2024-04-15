TCS, Power Grid, Anand Rathi Wealth, RVNL in spotlight

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS announced that its consolidated net profit increased 12.44% to Rs 12,434 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 11,058 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.08% QoQ to Rs 61,237 crore in Q4 FY24.

Adani Enterprises: The company on Friday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Global will acquire a 49% stake in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions, Abu Dhabi.

Power Grid Corporation of India: A meeting of Committee of Directors for Bonds is scheduled to be held on 17 April 2024 to consider issue of unsecured, Non-Convertible, Non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable POWERGRID Bond Issue(s) during FY 2024-25 in one or more tranches/ series upto Rs. 12,000 crore on private placement.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The company reported 32.83% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.60 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 42.61 crore in Q4 FY23. Total revenue increased 34.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 197.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

RVNL: The civil construction company on Friday announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from North East Frontier Railway (Construction) for an EPC project worth Rs 95.95 crore.

Ami Organics: The company informed that its board has approved the proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company announced opening of a Tigerland Safari, a Lemon Tree resort at Chitwan in Nepal. This wildlife resort offers 35 well-appointed cottages with a view of lush green Chitwan National Park, along with Citrus Cafand a banquet space.

