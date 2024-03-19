Sensex (    %)
                             
TCS, Tata Steel, Lemon Tree Hotels, H.G. Infra in focus

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
TCS: Tata Sons, the holding company of TCS, is offering to sell 2.34 crore shares of TCS at a floor price Rs 4,001 per share in block deals worth about Rs 9,300 crore, as per reports.
Tata Steel: Tata Steel UK has decided to cease operations of the Coke Ovens at the Port Talbot plant, in Wales, following a deterioration of operational stability. Tata Steel UK will increase imports of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for Lemon Tree Hotels Agartala, Tripura. The Hotel is expected to open in FY 2027.
Sonata Software: Sonata Software said that it has signed joint go-to-market agreement for five years with Zones to simplify enterprise application. As part of the five-year partnership, Zones and Sonata Software will support cost efficiency and data optimization through joint offerings and delivery of industry-specific solutions.
H.G. Infra Engineering: The company said that letters of award have been issued by Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited to Stockwell Solar Services Private Limited JV Consortium with H.G. Infra Engineering Limited for four projects of Solar Business.
Paradeep Phosphates: The company has shut down the Ammonia and Urea Plants at Goa due to breakdown of Synthesis Gas Compressor.
First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

