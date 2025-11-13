Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

In partnership with Sybyl and iXAfrica

In a landmark move to advance Africa's digital transformation agenda, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sybyl, and IXAfrica Data Centre (iXAfrica) have announced a strategic partnership to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in Kenya and other East African countries.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding with both Sybyl and iXAfrica, TCS aims to empower governments, enterprises, and innovators with secure, locally hosted cloud offerings that comply with national data residency and sovereignty requirements, marking a major milestone in Africa's journey towards digital independence. TCS, Sybyl and iXAfrica will combine their strengths to build a robust foundation for digital transformation in East Africa.

 

TCS will bring its sovereign cloud and global cloud expertise, Sybyl will bring its regional engineering and customer support expertise, and iXAfrica will provide secure, scalable AI ready data centre infrastructure. With complementary strength, the trio will ensure enterprises benefit from world-class technology, local implementation, and resilient data hosting. As Africa doubles down on its digital transformation agenda, data sovereignty has become a defining issue across the continent. Several national governments and enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions that ensure data is housed within a country's borders, regulated as per regional laws, and managed through secure and robust infrastructure. This partnership directly addresses that urgent need by offering a trusted, built-in-Africa cloud environment.

TCS will deploy TCS Sovereign Secure Cloud, a bespoke offering for government, public enterprises, and regulated industries, that offers a sovereign cloud with integrated AI to drive data, operational, and digital sovereignty. It will provide the sovereign cloud architecture, deployment frameworks, and security expertise, drawing from its global leadership in IT services, consulting, and digital transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Midwest consolidated net profit rises 86.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Midwest consolidated net profit rises 86.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the September 2025 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Prime Focus consolidated net profit declines 89.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Prime Focus consolidated net profit declines 89.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon