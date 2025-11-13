Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Marine Electricals (India) climbed 4.05% to Rs 247.75 after the company announced a series of new orders worth Rs 174.6 crore.

The company said it secured three contracts. The first is from Siemens for the supply of a power distribution system for a global hyperscalers JUI1A data centre project. The delivery timeline for this order is 12 months. The second order comes from Hindustan Shipyard for electrical works on board vessel 11200, a project expected to run over 36 months. The third is from Equinix India for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of power distribution systems for its MB3.2 data centre project, with completion due in four months.

With these additions, Marine Electricals order book now stands at around Rs 966 crore.

 

Marine Electricals (India) is engaged in manufacturing and sale of all types of marine and industrial electrical & electronic components like switch-gears, control-gears etc. and is also engaged in renewable energy sector specifically solar. It also provides services like designing, fabricating etc. for all types of electrical & electronic installations in India and abroad and undertake annual maintenance contracts.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 29.64% to Rs 16.49 crore while net sales rose 20.72% to Rs 222.25 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

