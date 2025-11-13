Midwest consolidated net profit rises 86.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 158.69 croreNet profit of Midwest rose 86.82% to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 158.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 141.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales158.69141.21 12 OPM %29.3221.69 -PBDT45.0432.50 39 PBT37.6426.71 41 NP27.7814.87 87
