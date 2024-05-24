Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Team Lease Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Bayer CropScience Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2024.
Bayer CropScience Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and HBL Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Team Lease Services Ltd lost 5.34% to Rs 3006.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1296 shares in the past one month.
Bayer CropScience Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 5287. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 958 shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd tumbled 4.93% to Rs 273.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71457 shares in the past one month.
Engineers India Ltd dropped 4.82% to Rs 268.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
HBL Power Systems Ltd shed 4.43% to Rs 515.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75127 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon