Goldiam International has received an export order of Rs 20 crore for manufacturing of lab-grown diamond studded gold jewellery. With this order, the Company has booked order of lab-grown diamond studded gold jewellery aggregate of Rs.80 crore. Further the aggregate booked order for manufacturing of diamond studded gold jewellery with the Company is of Rs.150 crore.