Tech Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1390.85, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.07% in last one year as compared to a 24.75% jump in NIFTY and a 20.87% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34547.45, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

