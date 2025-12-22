Monday, December 22, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jupiter Wagons Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 25.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99380 shares

Britannia Industries Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Siemens Energy India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 December 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 25.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 26.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99380 shares. The stock gained 12.57% to Rs.292.80. Volumes stood at 48383 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10522 shares. The stock dropped 0.25% to Rs.6,087.50. Volumes stood at 3585 shares in the last session.

 

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd saw volume of 96145 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12265 shares. The stock increased 4.48% to Rs.3,058.30. Volumes stood at 15422 shares in the last session.

KEC International Ltd recorded volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56432 shares. The stock gained 4.26% to Rs.742.75. Volumes stood at 24183 shares in the last session.

Siemens Energy India Ltd registered volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21354 shares. The stock slipped 5.53% to Rs.2,596.40. Volumes stood at 54403 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Reliance Power Ltd Slides 2.9%

Infosys Ltd Spikes 2.55%

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power's subsidiary commissions new 2.5 GW solar module line

Infosys rules out material events behind sharp ADR volatility on NYSE

RITES signs MoU with Botswana to modernise rail and transport infrastructure

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

