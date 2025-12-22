Reliance Power Ltd Slides 2.9%

Reliance Power Ltd has lost 3.58% over last one month compared to 3.11% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX
Reliance Power Ltd lost 2.9% today to trade at Rs 37.45. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.25% to quote at 5060.12. The index is down 3.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd decreased 1.33% and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd lost 0.83% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 6.82 % over last one year compared to the 9.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Reliance Power Ltd has lost 3.58% over last one month compared to 3.11% fall in BSE Utilities index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.01 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 65.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 76.49 on 11 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 31.3 on 03 Mar 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content