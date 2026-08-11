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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Technocraft Ventures IPO subscribed 38.69 times

Technocraft Ventures IPO subscribed 38.69 times

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

The offer received bids for 32.17 crore shares as against 83.17 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Technocraft Ventures received bids for 32,17,81,040 shares as against 83,17,190 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Tuesday (11 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 38.69 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and it will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 200 and 212 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both the offer for sale of 2376000 equity shares of Rs 10 face value and fresh issue of equity shares of up to 9505000 of Rs 10 each. The offer for sale is entirely by Kartikey Constructions, a promoter group company.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 150 crore is for funding the working capital requirement and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Technocraft Ventures (TVL) is a North India-focused engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company engaged in executing turnkey public infrastructure projects. Its core business is water and wastewater infrastructure, including water supply schemes (WSSPs), sewage treatment plants (STPs), wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), transmission pipelines and reservoirs. The company also undertakes roads & highways, power transmission and distribution, and urban infrastructure projects, primarily for Central and State government agencies. As of 15 July 2026, TVL had an unexecuted EPC order book of Rs 1,305.45 crore, with the majority of projects in the water and wastewater segment, providing healthy revenue visibility.

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Ahead of the IPO, Technocraft Ventures on Thursday, 06 August 2026, raised Rs 75.55 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 35.63 lakh shares at Rs 212 each to 4 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 43.32 crore and sales of Rs 345 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST