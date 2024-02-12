Sensex (    %)
                        
Telecom shares fall

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 56.17 points or 2.33% at 2352.9 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 8.87%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 7.36%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 6.66%),HFCL Ltd (down 6.22%),ITI Ltd (down 5.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 4.7%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 4.33%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 4.2%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.97%), and Avantel Ltd (down 3.4%).
On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.94%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.22%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 462.42 or 0.65% at 71133.07.
The Nifty 50 index was down 152.85 points or 0.7% at 21629.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1029.07 points or 2.25% at 44621.23.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 214.76 points or 1.59% at 13284.98.
On BSE,1040 shares were trading in green, 2887 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

