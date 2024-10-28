Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 179.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 163.85 croreNet profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 179.31% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 163.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales163.85113.96 44 OPM %8.977.29 -PBDT20.117.65 163 PBT19.507.02 178 NP14.585.22 179
