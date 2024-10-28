Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.79% to Rs 2.24 croreNet profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 97.31% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 87.79% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.2418.34 -88 OPM %29.9160.63 -PBDT0.8611.17 -92 PBT0.7510.94 -93 NP0.228.19 -97
