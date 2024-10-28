Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 47.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.06% to Rs 130.54 croreNet profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt rose 47.98% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 39.06% to Rs 130.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales130.5493.87 39 OPM %77.6677.15 -PBDT36.8925.18 47 PBT35.2823.86 48 NP26.3717.82 48
