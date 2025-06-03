Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2025.

Yes Bank Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 20.96 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5285.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 214.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd tumbled 8.50% to Rs 309.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 152.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31013 shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd crashed 5.15% to Rs 782.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35964 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd pared 4.72% to Rs 1077.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10222 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd fell 4.39% to Rs 59.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 227.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 178.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

