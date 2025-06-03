Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Tech joins hands with UiPath to boost agentic automation

HCL Tech joins hands with UiPath to boost agentic automation

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

HCL Technologies announced a strategic partnership with UiPath, a leader in agentic automation, to accelerate agentic automation for UiPath customers globally.

The partnership will drive large-scale transformation for enterprises across industries, enabling more intelligent and self-sufficient business process operations that require minimal human intervention.

HCLTech will leverage its AI expertise to deploy the UiPath Platform, enabling autonomous operations in finance, supply chain, procurement, customer service, marketing and human resources.

HCLTech will support this partnership with pre-configured AI agents and controls to ensure seamless deployment and scalability. The partnership aims to enhance business agility, optimise workforce efficiency and deliver faster returns on business process automation investments for global enterprises.

 

HCLTech will also establish an AI lab with UiPath in India to develop industry-focused Repeatable solutions (IFRS) and MVPs for the full automation lifecycle, from strategy to implementation and continuous optimisation. HCLTech will leverage its global delivery model to support UiPath customers in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Ashim Gupta, chief operating officer & chief financial officer, UiPath, stated, "As we shift towards a new era with Agentic AI, agentic automation will be critical to provide businesses with the speed and agility to transform operations and unlock new business potential. Partnering with HCLTech allows UiPath to extend the power of its AI-powered automation to enterprises globally, accelerating intelligent transformation at scale. With HCLTech's deep expertise in AI, automation and industry solutions, UiPath customers will benefit from best-in-class implementation and business impact.

Raghu Kidambi, corporate vice president & global head, digital process operations, HCLTech, said, "By co-creating next-gen AI-powered solutions with UiPath, HCLTech is setting new benchmarks for agentic autonomous operations that unlock unprecedented efficiency, agility and innovation for enterprises. Our proven expertise in hyperautomation, AI and cloud-first architectures helps us provide industry-specific and advanced automation solutions at scale".

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

The company reported 6.2% fall in net income to Rs 4,307 crore on a despite a 1.2% increase in revenues to Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 1,634 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

