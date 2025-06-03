Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 878.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 143.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 June 2025.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 878.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 143.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.13 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.58% to Rs.311.00. Volumes stood at 4 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd clocked volume of 134.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.29% to Rs.1,033.10. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 255.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.89% to Rs.385.25. Volumes stood at 7.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Gautam Adani

Adani Group stocks slide on reports of US probe into Iranian LPG trade

TCS

TCS and Virgin Airlines sign 7-year agreement for AI, cloud upgrade

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar reduces VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 4% to boost air connectivity

Bill Gates

Bill Gates pledges bulk of $200 billion fortune to Africa over next 20 yrs

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Virgin Atlantic, TCS sign 7-yr deal to modernise systems with AI solutions

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 38.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.967.45. Volumes stood at 2.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd saw volume of 293.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.56% to Rs.161.69. Volumes stood at 11.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with significant losses; consumer durables stocks decline

Indices trade with significant losses; consumer durables stocks decline

Power shares fall

Power shares fall

L&T bags significant orders for water & effluent treatment business

L&T bags significant orders for water & effluent treatment business

Transrail Lighting rises after securing orders worth Rs 534 cr

Transrail Lighting rises after securing orders worth Rs 534 cr

Market extends losses; European mrkt decline

Market extends losses; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon