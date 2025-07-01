Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engg bags Rs 27-cr order from South Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engg bags Rs 27-cr order from South Western Railway

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has received an order worth Rs 27.75 crore from South Western Railway for TRD Maintenance & breakdown activities in different sections.

The order includes TRD maintenance and breakdown activities in BYPL(Incl)- OML(Excl), YNK(excl)- BWT(excl), BAW(incl)-SPGR(incl) SBC(incl)- JTJ(Excl), BAW(Excl)- HAS(Excl), BID-Y and YNK-DMM sections.

The order will be completed in 24 months from the date of LoA.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

The company has reported a 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

 

The counter declined 1.43% to end at Rs 176.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies enters into multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI

HCL Technologies enters into multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI

L&T Energy Green Tech incorporates WoS - Panipat Green Hydrogen

L&T Energy Green Tech incorporates WoS - Panipat Green Hydrogen

ZEN Technologies ends higher after receiving patent for long-pass optical filter

ZEN Technologies ends higher after receiving patent for long-pass optical filter

Lupin update on transfer of its OTC biz to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare

Lupin update on transfer of its OTC biz to LUPINLIFE Consumer Healthcare

SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

SJVN Green Energy achieves commercial operation of 100.25 MW of Bikaner Solar Power Project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon