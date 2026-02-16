Monday, February 16, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 23-cr order from South Western Railway

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering said that it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 23.45 crore from South Western Railway.

The order involves comprehensive annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and power supply installations across the Mysore Division, covering 1,046 track kilometres (TKM) of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets.

The contract is to be executed within 24 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Acceptance.

The company said that neither the promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

 

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 1.81% to Rs 111.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

