Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delphi World Money Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Delphi World Money Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sarthak Metals Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd, TIL Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2026.

Delphi World Money Ltd crashed 14.58% to Rs 14.35 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38165 shares in the past one month.

 

Sarthak Metals Ltd lost 12.98% to Rs 74.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1727 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd tumbled 12.56% to Rs 5.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 996 shares in the past one month.

TIL Ltd plummeted 12.52% to Rs 226.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1519 shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd fell 12.06% to Rs 794.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22085 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3649 shares in the past one month.

